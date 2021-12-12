Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMRK. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

