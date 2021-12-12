Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

