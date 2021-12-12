KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KPLUY. AlphaValue raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KPLUY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

