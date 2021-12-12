Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

