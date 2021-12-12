Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

