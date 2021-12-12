Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kornit Digital reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $146.65 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $79.76 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.01.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

