KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.28

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and traded as low as $34.27. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 27,331 shares.

KNYJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

