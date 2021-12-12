Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 150.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

Shares of KNSL opened at $210.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.31. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

