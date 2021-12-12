Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 791 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 426,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.