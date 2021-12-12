Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,586 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,991. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

Shares of ZM opened at $185.25 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.27 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

