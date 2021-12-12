Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 275 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $63,750,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $288.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

