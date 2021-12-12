Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $507.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $405.35 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $510.11 and a 200 day moving average of $498.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

