Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,070,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 219.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 54,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 464.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FBCG opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.