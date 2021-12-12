Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.71.

Shares of LAD opened at $288.67 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.08 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

