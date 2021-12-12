Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $369,000 Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 799,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

