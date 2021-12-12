Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 116 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. FMR LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after buying an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $668.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $645.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.45 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

