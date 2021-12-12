Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

DFIV stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.