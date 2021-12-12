Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $321.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.86 and a 200-day moving average of $290.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,309 shares of company stock valued at $11,470,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.