Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $439.37 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $439.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.00 and its 200-day moving average is $373.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

