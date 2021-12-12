Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

