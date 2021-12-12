Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 450 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

