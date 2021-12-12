Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 39,092 Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 1.87% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000.

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

