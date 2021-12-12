Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

