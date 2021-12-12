Karp Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $309,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.48 and a one year high of $86.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

