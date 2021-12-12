Karp Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 871 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.24. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

