Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,492 shares.The stock last traded at $298.12 and had previously closed at $297.13.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 292.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.77%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,225,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,347,000 after acquiring an additional 336,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,257,000 after buying an additional 201,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

