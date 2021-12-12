Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KAMN opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

