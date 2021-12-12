Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE KAMN opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
