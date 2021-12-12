Kalmar Market Capitalization Tops $5.21 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $43,802.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00059519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.56 or 0.08186032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00079750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,066.65 or 0.99706016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,317,498 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

