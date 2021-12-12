Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to 6,527.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.17.
Shares of GRUB opened at $11.17 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
