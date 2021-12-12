Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to 6,527.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.17.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of GRUB opened at $11.17 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.