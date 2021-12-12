JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades B2Gold (TSE:BTO) to Underweight

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.71 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$7.67. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.14.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

