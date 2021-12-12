JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($41.01) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.25 ($49.72).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

