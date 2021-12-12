JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €139.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €157.71 ($177.20).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €103.85 ($116.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($163.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.81.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

