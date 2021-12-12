John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Lowered to GBX 290

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 290 ($3.85) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.58) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.86 ($4.00).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.55) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.87). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57.

In other news, insider Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,514.81). Also, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($65,972.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 30,040 shares of company stock worth $6,031,891 over the last ninety days.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

