JJJ Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 29.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

