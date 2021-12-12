JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,653,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 100,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.65.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

