JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

