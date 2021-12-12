JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.