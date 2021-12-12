JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $642.51 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $617.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

