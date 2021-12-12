JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

