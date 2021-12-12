Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ocado Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ocado Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Ocado Group stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ocado Group has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $80.45.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

