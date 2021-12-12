Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) to Buy

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

SCPAF opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

