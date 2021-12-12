Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Subsea 7 in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

