Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StealthGas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.27 on Friday. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Towerview LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

