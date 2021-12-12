Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $230.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.43.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.46. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $778,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.