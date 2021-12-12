Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

