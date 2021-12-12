Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.91 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $226.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average of $197.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,508 shares of company stock worth $60,662,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

