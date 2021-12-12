Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 34,323 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.