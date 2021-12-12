Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 546 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.14 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.