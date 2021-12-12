Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

