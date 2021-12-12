Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 200.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI opened at $64.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.